Kalyan Crime: ₹70 Lakh Pharmacy Scam Busted, Absconding Doctor Arrested After 6 Months; Wife Still On Run

Kalyan Police Arrest Key Accused In ₹70 Lakh Pharmacy Fraud; Search On For Absconding Wife |

Kalyan, March 23: In a significant crackdown on financial fraud, the Khadakpada police on Monday arrested Dr. Prasad Yadavrao Sali, the key accused in a high-profile cheating case, who had been evading arrest for the past six months.

The operation was successfully executed by a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Gaikwad following sustained surveillance and intelligence inputs.

Accused remanded to police custody

The accused was produced before a local court soon after his arrest, where the magistrate remanded him to police custody until March 27 to facilitate further interrogation and investigation. Officials described the arrest as a crucial milestone in unraveling a well-planned financial scam.

Alleged fraud through fake investment promises

According to the police, Dr. Sali, along with his wife Vaishali Prasad Sali, allegedly defrauded multiple victims of nearly Rs 70 lakh under the guise of investing in a pharmacy business. The accused reportedly lured individuals with promises of profitable returns, gaining their trust before siphoning off the funds.

Case details and growing number of victims

The case was initially registered on September 13 at Khadakpada police station following complaints filed by Pragya Saurabh Kamble and Dr. Rahul Dubey.

As the investigation progressed, more victims came forward, including Ganesh Patil and Dhanashree Godambe, indicating that the fraud may be more widespread than initially estimated.

Accused couple had been absconding

Police officials further revealed that the accused couple had gone into hiding after their anticipatory bail application was rejected by the court. Despite multiple efforts, they had managed to evade arrest until now.

Search on for absconding co-accused

With Dr. Sali now in custody, police have intensified efforts to track down his wife, who continues to remain absconding. A special team has been constituted to locate and apprehend her at the earliest.

Authorities believe that further interrogation of the accused may reveal additional victims and deeper layers of the scam. The investigation is ongoing.

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