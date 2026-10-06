Kalyan Crematorium Work Delayed: Corporator Shamal Gaikar Seeks Status Report, Contractor And Budget Details From KDMC

Corporator Shamal Mangesh Gaikar has sought accountability from KDMC over the incomplete Lal Chowki crematorium project | File Photo

Kalyan, October 6, 2026: The incomplete construction work at the crematorium in Lal Chowki, Kalyan West, has come under scrutiny, with local corporator Shamal Mangesh Gaikar seeking a detailed status report from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) authorities.

Gaikar has written to the Executive Engineer of the KDMC’s Building Construction Department, seeking clarity on the present status of the crematorium project and the reasons for the delay in completing the work.

Project Details Sought

In his letter, the corporator has sought details of the agency or contractor entrusted with executing the project, along with a copy of the work order and the date on which it was issued. He has also asked the civic administration to provide details of the sanctioned budget for the project and the amount spent so far.

The corporator has further sought a clear timeline for completion of the remaining work. He has asked the authorities to specify the estimated time required to finish the project and make the crematorium fully operational.

Hurdles Behind Delay Questioned

Gaikar has also sought details of any technical, administrative or other hurdles that may have affected the progress of the construction work. He has urged the concerned officials to provide the information promptly so that the reasons behind the delay can be ascertained.

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The demand comes amid concerns over the prolonged incompletion of civic infrastructure intended to serve residents of the area. The corporator’s intervention is aimed at obtaining accountability from the concerned department and ensuring that the pending work is completed without further delay.

The civic administration’s response to the queries raised by Gaikar is awaited.

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