Kalyan Court’s 17-Storey Tower Gets June 2027 Construction Deadline As Bombay HC Sets Timelines

The Bombay High Court has set deadlines for repairs, statutory clearances and relocation work ahead of the proposed 17-storey Kalyan court building | File Photo

Kalyan, October 26, 2026: After years of delay, the proposed 17-storey Kalyan District and Sessions Court building has moved a step closer to reality, with the Bombay High Court setting firm deadlines for key preparatory work and directing that construction begin before June 2027.

At a high-level meeting held at the Bombay High Court on Friday, officials were directed to float a tender for repairs to the existing court building within seven days, relocate the stone building on the court premises in December and complete construction-related approvals within three weeks.

These approvals include clearances from the fire department, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Deadlines For Repairs And Clearances

The directions seek to address longstanding concerns over the deteriorating condition of the existing court building and the shortage of space for judicial operations. The proposed tower is expected to provide improved facilities for judges, advocates, court staff and litigants.

The meeting was attended by Justices Manish Pitale and Arun Pednekar, along with Public Works Department (PWD) officials. Justice Manjusha Deshpande joined through video conferencing. Thane District and Sessions Judge R.D. Sawant and officials from the PWD, KDMC and MMRDA also participated online.

Representatives of the legal fraternity included Kalyan District Court Bar Association president advocate Prakash Jagtap, Civil Bar Association president advocate Sudesh Gaikwad and senior advocate Ramakant Paranjape.

17 Floors Planned Across 88 Metres

According to the PWD plan, the proposed building will stand approximately 88 metres tall and have 17 floors. The layout also takes into account the proposed metro corridor on the northern side of the court premises. A six-metre setback has been planned on the northern side, while a nine-metre space will be left towards the Kalyan tehsil office.

The planned setbacks are intended to accommodate surrounding infrastructure requirements while allowing the court building project to proceed.

Advocate Prakash Jagtap said the existing building was in poor condition and the court was facing a shortage of space. The new structure would provide better facilities for judges, lawyers, staff and litigants, he said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Kalyan Sessions Court Acquits 4 Accused In 2024 Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

With deadlines now specified for repairs, relocation and statutory clearances, the project has entered a crucial preparatory phase. The key test will be whether the concerned agencies complete the required formalities within the stipulated time and ensure that construction begins before June 2027.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/