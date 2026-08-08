Kalyan Court Orders Client To Pay ₹35,000 Pending Legal Fee With 6 Per Cent Interest To Advocate

The Civil Judge, Junior Division, Kalyan, has directed a client to clear ₹35,000 in unpaid legal fees with 6% annual interest within one month | AI Generated Image

Kalyan, August 8, 2026: In a significant ruling concerning unpaid legal fees, the Civil Judge, Junior Division, Kalyan, has directed a client to pay Rs 35,000 in outstanding professional fees to an advocate, along with 6 per cent annual interest from the date of filing of the suit.

The court passed the order in Regular Civil Suit No. 122/2024, Adv. Harish Haridas Nair vs Umesh Ramesh Bhoir. The court held that failure to pay an agreed professional fee amounts to a breach of the obligation towards professional services.

Professional Fee Dispute

According to Advocate Harish Nair, he had represented Umesh Bhoir in Marriage Petition No. 678/2022 before the Kalyan court. The professional fee for the matter was mutually fixed at Rs 50,000. However, the client paid only Rs 15,000, leaving Rs 35,000 outstanding.

Despite repeated demands for payment, the outstanding amount was not cleared. Nair subsequently filed a civil suit in 2022 seeking recovery of the unpaid professional fees.

Court Proceedings And Order

Following the issuance of court summons, the defendant failed to appear before the court. The matter therefore proceeded ex parte. After considering the evidence and documents produced by the plaintiff, the court accepted that the professional fee had been agreed upon and that Rs 35,000 remained unpaid.

The court directed defendant Umesh Bhoir to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 35,000 along with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the suit. The entire amount has been ordered to be paid within one month.

The plaintiff had sought interest at 18 per cent per annum; however, the court granted interest at 6 per cent.

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Legal Fraternity Reacts

The ruling has been viewed by members of the legal fraternity as an important reminder that clients are expected to honour agreed professional fees for legal services. Advocates said the order sends a clear message that non-payment of legitimate professional dues cannot be treated lightly.

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