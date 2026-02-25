Kalyan Civic Outreach: Mayor Harshali Choudhary Conducts On-Foot Inspection In Govindwadi To Address Sanitation And Drainage Issues

Kalyan Mayor Harshali Choudhary interacts with residents during ground inspection of sanitation and drainage problems in Govindwadi locality | File Photo

Kalyan, Feb 24: In a proactive outreach initiative, Mayor Harshali Choudhary personally toured the Govindwadi locality in Kalyan West, engaging directly with residents and reviewing pressing civic concerns on the ground.

Undertaking an on-foot inspection, the Mayor interacted with local residents, including members of the Muslim community, and listened to their grievances regarding sanitation and drainage issues in the area. The visit was aimed at assessing the situation firsthand and ensuring timely resolution of pending complaints.

Drainage and waterlogging concerns reviewed

During the inspection, Mayor Choudhary reviewed the overall cleanliness of the locality and took serious note of complaints regarding frequent waterlogging caused by drainage blockages.

The issue had earlier been raised by corporator Sameena Shaikh. Directing officials to act promptly, the Mayor instructed the concerned department to take immediate corrective measures to improve the sewerage system and prevent recurring stagnation.

Senior civic officials accompanied the Mayor during the visit, including Municipal Secretary Kishor Shelke, Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare, and Executive Engineer (Sewerage Department) Prasad Sakhdev. Congress group leader Kanchan Kulkarni was also present.

Mayor declines felicitation

In a gesture that resonated with residents, citizens attempted to felicitate the newly elected Mayor during the visit. However, Choudhary politely declined, stating that civic works should be completed first and celebrations could follow later — a response that won her appreciation and goodwill among locals.

The visit underscores the civic administration’s emphasis on direct engagement and accountability, particularly as the city grapples with infrastructure and sanitation challenges in densely populated pockets of Kalyan West under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

