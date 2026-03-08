Kalyan Child Abuse: Foster Mother Accused Of Brutally Assaulting Adopted Girl, Throws Chilli Powder In Her Eyes; 1 Booked | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kalyan: A case of alleged child abuse has surfaced in Bapgaon near Kalyan, where an adopted minor girl was reportedly assaulted by her foster mother for calling a neighbouring woman “mamma”. The woman allegedly beat the child and threw chilli powder into her eyes.

About The Incident

The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media, triggering outrage among local residents and prompting police action. According to local sources, the couple living in Jhankar Mohalla had taken the girl into their care after the death of her mother. The child was reportedly handed over to them by a friend of her father, who had entrusted the couple with her upbringing.

Residents alleged that the girl was repeatedly subjected to violence over minor issues. In the latest incident, the foster mother allegedly beat the child after she addressed a neighbouring woman as “mamma”. Eyewitnesses said the woman threw chilli powder into the girl’s eyes and attempted to force chilli into her mouth.

After the video surfaced online, residents demanded strict action. Padgha Police registered a case against the woman, identified as Dilshad Shaikh, and began an investigation. Police said efforts are being made to contact the girl’s biological father and further action will follow the findings of the probe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/