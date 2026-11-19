Sakal Hindu Samaj has submitted a memorandum to KDMC seeking reconsideration of the proposed burial ground locations | File Photo

Kalyan, November 19, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) decision to identify land for burial grounds in Manda-Titwala, Kachore and Mhone has triggered opposition from the Sakal Hindu Samaj, which has urged the civic administration to reconsider the proposed locations and consult all stakeholders before proceeding further.

Memorandum Submitted To Commissioner

A delegation of the organisation submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner, raising objections over the selection of the sites and questioning the rationale behind the proposed reservations.

It also called for an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding an incident last week in Kalyan, in which a deceased woman was allegedly prevented from being buried.

In its representation, the organisation said the administration should take a clear stand on such incidents and ensure that issues concerning burial grounds are addressed through proper consultation and planning.

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Alternative Site Near Durgadi Fort

As an alternative, the organisation suggested land in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area near the dumping ground behind Durgadi Fort. It claimed that the location could serve as a centrally accessible option for Manda-Titwala, Mhone, Kachore and Bail Bazar, as it is also connected to the Titwala-Kalyan Ring Route. The delegation argued that the accessibility and location of the proposed alternative should be considered before finalising any site.

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