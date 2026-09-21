Kalyan Builder Alleges Threats To Withdraw Complaint Against Accused In Gang-Rape Case Involving Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar |

Kalyan: A fresh development has emerged in the case registered against former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and suspended police personnel Shailesh Patil in connection with an alleged gang-rape case, with a Kalyan-based builder approaching Khadakpada police alleging that he was threatened with serious consequences for refusing to withdraw his complaint against two of the accused.

Builder Alleges Threat Through WhatsApp Call

The complainant builder Rohit Dixit, told the police that a man identified as Yogesh Harad contacted him through a WhatsApp call, allegedly abused him and pressured him to withdraw the complaint against Shailesh Patil and Prashant Deshmukh.

According to Dixit's Complaint he was threatened with harm if he refused to withdraw the complaint. Based on the complaint, Khadakpada police registered a case under Sections 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Register Case Over Alleged Threat

A police officer from Khadakpada police station said investigators are examining whether Harad allegedly issued the threat on his own or at the behest of Patil or Deshmukh. Police are also verifying the circumstances surrounding the WhatsApp call and the alleged demand to withdraw the complaint.

The latest complaint has added another layer to the ongoing investigation involving Patil and other accused persons.

Gang-rape case under investigation

Patil and former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar have been named in a case concerning the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old married woman. Both are currently reported to be absconding in connection with that case.

Former MLA Narendra Pawar has denied the allegations and described them as false and part of a conspiracy to defame him. He also resigned from his party positions following the registration of the case.

The latest complaint by Dixit has also brought the role of Patil's associates under scrutiny, with investigators now checking whether there was any coordinated attempt to pressure the complainant.

Patil facing other cases, police say

According to police officials Patil has previously been booked in four other criminal cases. These include cases relating to alleged sexual harassment, cheating involving a foreign national and extortion.

The Padgha police in Bhiwandi are also reportedly looking for Patil in connection with one of the earlier cases.

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