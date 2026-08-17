Kalyan Blood Donation Camp Collects Over 300 Units As Youth And Women Turn Up In Large Numbers At Nandivali Event |

Kalyan: In a significant initiative aimed at addressing the growing demand for blood and supporting patients in need, Shivsahyadri Pratishthan Maharashtra's Kalyan unit organised a mega blood donation camp at Holy Cross School in Nandivali. The camp received an overwhelming response from citizens, particularly youngsters and women, resulting in the collection of more than 300 units of blood.

Campaign Focuses On Promoting Voluntary Blood Donation

According to the organisers, the initiative was launched to encourage voluntary blood donation and create awareness about the importance of maintaining an adequate blood supply for emergency and critical healthcare requirements.

Shiv Sena Leader Nilesh Shinde Inaugurates Camp

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Kalyan East City Chief Nilesh Shinde. Several social workers and representatives from various organisations also attended the event.

Among those present were social activists Subhash Dhone, Dnyaneshwar Tare, Chetan Mhatre, Sampat Biramane, Vandana More, Stri Mukti Sanstha President Varsha Kalke and representatives of a social organisation from Satara.

Women’s Participation Becomes Highlight Of Blood Drive

Organisers said the participation of women was one of the most remarkable aspects of the event. A large number of women voluntarily came forward to donate blood, highlighting the growing awareness and active involvement of women in social and humanitarian initiatives.

The organisers also expressed satisfaction over the enthusiastic participation of local residents, who contributed significantly to the success of the campaign.

Volunteers And Medical Team Ensure Smooth Execution

Office-bearers and volunteers of Shivsahyadri Pratishthan played a crucial role in coordinating the programme and ensuring that the camp was conducted smoothly.

The medical team from the blood bank, led by Ravi Nemse, worked closely with doctors, nurses and volunteers throughout the event. The team carried out the necessary medical examinations and followed all standard procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of the donors.

Organisers Highlight Importance Of Blood Donation

The organisers emphasised that a single unit of donated blood can save multiple lives and appealed to citizens to participate in similar initiatives in the future.

They also reiterated that voluntary blood donation remains one of the most effective ways to support patients undergoing surgeries, accident victims and individuals suffering from serious illnesses that require regular blood transfusions.

The camp concluded with participants and organisers collectively spreading the message that blood donation is one of the noblest forms of service to society.

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