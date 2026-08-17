Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Thane Photo Exhibition, Calls Photojournalism A Powerful Tool To Preserve History And Drive Change |

Thane: Highlighting the pivotal role of photojournalism in documenting history and driving social change, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated a grand three-day photo exhibition on Monday at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters to mark World Photography Day.

Leaders And Civic Officials Attend Exhibition Inauguration

The exhibition, jointly organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Thane City Dainik Patrkar Sangh, was attended by prominent leaders and civic officials, including Member of Parliament Naresh Maske, Thane Mayor Mrs. Sharmila Rohit Pimpalolkar, local MLAs, and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Shinde Praises Photojournalists For Capturing Truth

Addressing the gathered journalists, photographers, and visitors, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde praised photojournalists for their vigilance, timing, and deep commitment to their duty.

"Photographers carry out an essential duty for society," Shinde stated. "While some people occasionally complain that photographers 'expose' them, we must understand that they are simply performing their duty to capture the truth. Their lens stops time and speaks louder than words—a single photograph can convey thousands of untold stories."

Photojournalists Played Key Role During 26/11 Attacks, Says Shinde

Underscoring the critical historical impact of photojournalism, Shinde cited the pivotal role photographers played during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. "It was through the bravery and alertness of photojournalists that the face of terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured and shown to the world, providing crucial proof that held up globally. Time and again, photographers have proven their vital worth through their work in critical moments."

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Emphasizing that such initiatives must become an annual tradition, the Deputy Chief Minister proposed a specific theme for the next edition of the exhibition.

"Thane is evolving rapidly," Shinde remarked. "For next year's photo exhibition, the theme should be 'Changing Thane'—capturing how Thane was in the past versus how it stands today. I encourage photographers to capture every dimension of this transformation. Show the positive development, but do not hesitate to shoot the gaps or negative aspects as well. Constructive visual feedback helps us focus on important issues that need attention and improvement."

The photo exhibition, set up on the first floor of the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters, features an extensive collection of photographs depicting the social, political, and cultural evolution of the city. It remains open to the public through August 19.

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