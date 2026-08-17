Syringes Suspected To Be Used For Substance Abuse Found Inside Water Cooler Cabin At Kalyan Junction, RPF Launches Probe |

Kalyan: Security arrangements at Kalyan Junction, one of the busiest railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, have once again come under scrutiny after syringes allegedly used for substance abuse were discovered inside a water cooler cabin on the station premises.

The syringes were reportedly found inside a water cooler installed near Platforms 4 and 5 on the Kasara-bound side of the station.

Sanitation Workers Spot Syringes During Routine Cleaning

According to sources, sanitation workers noticed several syringes while carrying out routine cleaning operations near the water cooler facility. The matter was immediately brought to the attention of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), following which an inquiry was initiated.

Officials said it is yet to be established when the syringes were placed inside the cabin and who was responsible for leaving them there.

RPF Examines CCTV Footage To Identify Those Responsible

The RPF has begun an investigation into the incident and is examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the affected area to identify those involved.

The discovery has once again highlighted concerns over security and surveillance at Kalyan Junction, which serves as a major transit hub for both suburban and long-distance railway services.

Incident Raises Questions Over Security At Major Railway Hub

Often referred to as the gateway to Mumbai, Kalyan Junction witnesses the movement of lakhs of passengers every day. In addition to handling one of the busiest suburban railway networks in the country, the station also serves as an important junction for trains connecting Mumbai with several destinations across northern and southern India.

Previous Incidents Highlight Need For Stronger Monitoring

Over the years, the station has witnessed several incidents that have raised concerns about passenger safety and security.

Previous cases, including the theft of equipment from public drinking water facilities, incidents of assault involving passengers and other anti-social activities within the station premises, have repeatedly drawn attention to the need for stricter monitoring.

A few years ago, an attack on a young woman at Platform 1 had prompted railway authorities to strengthen RPF patrolling and enhance surveillance measures across the station.

Authorities Plan Increased Inspections And Security Patrols

Railway officials have reiterated that ensuring passenger safety remains a top priority, particularly at a station that handles hundreds of mail and express trains every day.

Following the latest incident, authorities have reportedly directed officials to intensify surprise inspections and increase security patrols across the station premises.

Passengers have also expressed concern over the incident and have called for stricter monitoring of water coolers and other public facilities.

Commuters have urged railway authorities to conduct regular inspections of public spaces and strengthen surveillance mechanisms to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The investigation is currently underway, and officials are awaiting the findings of the CCTV review to determine the circumstances that led to the syringes being found inside the water cooler cabin.

Railway authorities have not yet released any official statement regarding the outcome of the investigation.

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