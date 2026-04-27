Kalyan Bazaarpeth Police Register FIR Against 21 Cattle Stable Operators For Dumping Buffalo Dung Into Open Drains And Roads | Representational Image

Kalyan: In a significant move to tackle the growing sanitation crisis, the Bazaarpeth Police have registered an FIR against 21 cattle stable operators for allegedly dumping buffalo dung and waste into open drains and on public roads in the ‘K’ ward of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Complaint details

The action follows a formal complaint lodged by KDMC Sanitation Officer Jitendra Ramesh Yadav, who highlighted persistent violations despite repeated warnings. According to the FIR, complaints had been pouring in since 2023 regarding clogged drains, foul stench, and deteriorating hygiene conditions in the area.

Investigations revealed that several stable operators were blatantly flouting civic norms by discharging cattle waste directly into drainage lines and streets. Despite multiple notices and clean-up drives initiated by the municipal authorities, the accused failed to comply with the guidelines.

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Health and administrative impact

Officials stated that the unchecked dumping has not only crippled the city’s sanitation system but has also heightened the risk of infectious diseases. The complaint further noted that such negligence has increased the workload on municipal staff and tarnished the administration’s image.

Among those named in the FIR are Anas Maulvi, Maqsood Khot, Shahid Maulvi, Afsar Maulvi, and Salim Pathan, along with 16 other stable operators.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation under relevant environmental and public health laws. The crackdown has sent shockwaves among those engaged in illegal waste disposal practices, while residents have welcomed the administration’s firm stance against the ongoing nuisance.

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