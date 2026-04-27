Badlapur Municipal Council Deploys Advanced Drone Surveillance To Combat River Pollution Following High Court Directives | Jyoti Global Plast

Badlapur: In a decisive move to tackle the worsening pollution of the , the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council has announced the deployment of advanced drone surveillance to identify and curb sources of contamination. The initiative comes in response to directives issued by the following a writ petition demanding concrete action to address river pollution.

Drone deployment schedule

Under the new plan, high-definition drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras will conduct surveillance of the river and adjoining areas twice daily—between 10 am and 11 am, and again from 4 pm to 5 pm. The primary objective is to detect illegal discharge points where untreated sewage is being directly released into the river.

The decision was formalized during a recent general body meeting, where the civic administration approved a proposal to appoint an independent agency for detailed survey and mapping operations. This move aligns with recommendations made by the Action Plan Review Committee constituted as per the High Court’s instructions, which had identified drone monitoring as a key short-term intervention.

Technology benefits

Officials believe that the use of drone technology will significantly enhance the administration’s ability to pinpoint exact sources of pollution. By analyzing chemical traces and water turbidity, authorities aim to trace the origin of contaminated inflows, including sewage flowing through natural drains and agricultural runoff carrying chemical residues.

Apart from identifying illegal sewage outlets, the drone-based mapping will also help detect obstructions in the river flow caused by encroachments, accumulated solid waste, water hyacinth and plastic debris. Such blockages often lead to stagnation and backflow of polluted water into nearby residential areas, aggravating public health concerns.

Activists' response

Environmental activists have welcomed the civic body’s decision, calling it a progressive step toward restoring the river’s ecological balance. However, they have also emphasized the need for strict enforcement and timely action against violators who discharge untreated waste into natural water channels.

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Industrial Effluent Discharge Raises Concerns

Although Badlapur does not have a major industrial belt directly along the riverbanks, concerns have been raised about untreated industrial effluents entering the through indirect channels. Environmentalists recently exposed instances where wastewater from nearby industrial zones was allegedly being discharged into natural drains that eventually merge with the river.

This revelation has intensified public scrutiny, with citizens questioning when concrete action will be taken to stop such illegal practices. There is growing demand for stringent penalties against those responsible for releasing untreated chemical waste into the ecosystem.

With drone surveillance set to begin soon, the effectiveness of this high-tech intervention will be closely watched as authorities attempt to restore the health of one of the region’s most vital water bodies.

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