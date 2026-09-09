Kalyan Bakers Get One-Month Relief Over Wood-Fired Ovens, Seek PNG Subsidy From KDMC

Bakery operators have been asked to shift from wood-fired ovens to commercial LPG or PNG within a month | File Photo

Kalyan, September 9, 2026: Bakery operators in Kalyan have received a one-month reprieve from action against the use of wood-fired ovens after meeting Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Kokare granted bakery operators one month to make alternative fuel arrangements and directed them to switch to either commercial LPG cylinders or PNG (Piped Natural Gas).

The meeting was held amid protests by bakery operators over the civic body's action against establishments using wood-fired ovens. Last week, the KDMC administration conducted raids and took action against several dozen bakery operators for allegedly continuing to use wood-fired ovens. The civic body had earlier issued notices and warnings regarding the matter.

Bakers Seek PNG Subsidy

Mumtaz Ansari, president of the Kalyan Bakery Association, said the cost of commercial LPG cylinders was a major concern for bakery operators. He urged the administration to facilitate a subsidy on PNG for bakeries to help them transition to cleaner fuel without severely affecting their businesses.

There are more than 100 bakeries across Kalyan and Dombivli, providing employment to around 10,000 to 12,000 workers. While Tuesday's discussion has brought temporary relief to bakery operators, they will have to comply with the civic body's directive and arrange commercial LPG cylinders or PNG connections within the stipulated one-month period.

Bakery Operators Attend Meeting

Several bakery operators attended the meeting, including Mahendra Janardan Pathak of Sangam Bakery, Raju Joshi, Guru Mhatre, Sunilbhai Padiyal, Junaidbhai, Danish Tanki, Jafar Shaikh, Sameer Shaikh and Noor Mohammed Shaikh.

Also Watch:

The bakery operators have welcomed the temporary relief but continue to press for financial support, particularly a subsidy on PNG, to ease the transition from traditional wood-fired ovens to alternative fuel sources.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/