Around 650 participants took part in the 5-km marathon promoting constitutional values and national unity in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, November 27, 2026: Around 650 runners across different age groups participated in the 5-km ‘Run for Constitution’ marathon organised by Sheth Hirachand Mutha College and Mutha Pratishthan on the occasion of Constitution Day. The event was held under the theme, ‘Constitution for a Strong and United India’.

The marathon began at Sai Nirvana and passed through Prem Auto, Khadakpada Circle and Mohinder Singh School before concluding at Shivaji Chowk.

Officials And Organisers Attend

Thane Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Jadhav, KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Honmane, college chairman Prakash Mutha, trustee Manish Mutha, CA Anvesha Mutha, trustee Avinash Mutha and principal Anuja Brahm were among those present.

On the occasion, the college's National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit paid tribute to the personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through an armed salute.

Police Highlight Constitutional Duties

Addressing the students, Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Jadhav highlighted the importance of the Constitution and explained citizens' rights and duties. He urged them to remain vigilant and contribute towards preserving the country's unity, integrity and security.

College chairman Prakash Mutha also paid homage to the personnel who laid down their lives during the 26/11 attacks and appealed to young people to become responsible citizens. He said such initiatives promote not only physical fitness but also social responsibility and a sense of national unity among youth.

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Winners Felicitated With Trophies

Winners securing first, second and third positions in different age categories were felicitated with trophies and medals.

Volunteers from the college's NSS, NCC and DLLE departments, along with faculty members and staff, played a key role in organising the event.

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