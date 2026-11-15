Kalyan: 59-Year-Old Dilip Ghadge Completes Six-Star Marathon Challenge After Starting Running At 47

Dilip Ghadge proudly represented India at the New York City Marathon, completing a 12-year journey across international endurance races | File Photo

Kalyan, November 14, 2026: Age was never a barrier for Dilip Shrirang Ghadge. Starting his running journey at 47, the Kalyan-based runner has, at 59, completed the prestigious Six-Star Marathon challenge, placing himself among just 28 runners from India to achieve the distinction.

Ghadge completed the New York City Marathon on November 1, 2026, securing the Six-Star Medal after participating in the world's six major marathon events. His achievement is the culmination of 12 years of discipline, endurance and determination.

His journey began in 2014, but it was in 2019 that he completed his first full marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. In 2023, he finished the Berlin Marathon in 4 hours and 10 minutes, earning his first World Marathon Major star.

He subsequently completed the London and Chicago marathons in 2024, followed by Tokyo, Boston and Sydney in 2025. In 2026, he added Cape Town and New York to his marathon journey.

Represented India At Parade Of Nations

Ahead of the New York race, Ghadge also represented India at the Parade of Nations in traditional attire, proudly displaying the country's identity on an international platform.

His achievements extend beyond the Six-Star challenge. In February 2026, he clocked a personal best of 3 hours and 40 minutes at the New Delhi Marathon. He also completed the Comrades Marathon in 2022 and the 100-km Border Ultra in 2024.

In cycling, he earned the Super Randonneur title in 2020. He undertook a 600-km cycling journey from Kalyan to Goa to support a centre for persons with disabilities and another 1,200-km ride to promote rural education.

Promoting Kalyan's Running Culture

Ghadge has also played an important role in developing Kalyan's running culture. He was instrumental in establishing the Borgaonkar Rotary Kalyan Marathon and has served as its race director five times.

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“I started running at the age of 47. Today, at 59, I have been running consistently for the past 12 years. There is no age limit to beginning something new. With determination, consistency and hard work, success can be achieved at any stage of life,” Ghadge said.

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