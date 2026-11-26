A 24-Year-Old Construction Worker Died After Falling From The Third Floor Of Mangeshi Star-2 In Ambivli | Representational Image

Kalyan, November 26, 2026: A 24-year-old construction worker died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Ambivli. He was admitted to hospital following the incident and succumbed to his injuries after two days of treatment. Khadakpada police have registered a case against the contractor for allegedly failing to provide adequate safety measures at the construction site.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of construction workers at building sites across Kalyan-Dombivli.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Kaleem Azeem Shah (24), a native of Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh. He was employed at the Mangeshi Star-2 construction site in Ambivli, Kalyan West. The construction contract had been awarded to Nizam Enterprises, owned by Naushad Nizamuddin Mansoori.

According to the police complaint, the incident occurred around 9 pm on November 22, when Abdul Kalim was working on the third floor of the under-construction building.

The complaint alleges that adequate safety arrangements had not been made at the site. He reportedly lost his balance and fell from the third floor, sustaining serious head injuries.

The contractor initially admitted the injured worker to Fortis Hospital in Kalyan. After learning about the incident, his younger brother, Abdul Muqeem (19), who lives in Pune, reached Kalyan.

On November 24, as his condition deteriorated, doctors advised that he be shifted to Bai Rukminibai Hospital. However, he was declared dead late in the evening.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, Khadakpada police registered a case against contractor Naushad Mansoori on November 25 under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police Inspector Pravin Bakale is investigating the case.

Questions Over Construction Safety Enforcement

Fatal accidents linked to alleged safety lapses at construction sites have repeatedly been reported across Kalyan-Dombivli. However, the municipal corporation and police administration have faced questions over the lack of visible, sustained enforcement to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

With action often appearing limited to registering cases after fatal accidents, concerns over workers' safety continue to persist.

Providing adequate safety equipment and ensuring compliance with prescribed safety standards are the responsibility of contractors and construction management.

The incident raises questions about whether the municipal administration conducts regular inspections of construction sites and takes timely action against contractors violating safety norms.

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Abdul Kalim's death has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter monitoring and accountability to prevent avoidable workplace fatalities.

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