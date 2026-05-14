Kalyan: 14-Year-Old Swimmer Malhar Desai Creates History With 25-Km Solo Sea Swim In 4 Hours 43 Minutes

Kalyan teenager Malhar Desai celebrates after completing a historic 25-km solo sea swim despite rough tides and strong winds | File Photo

Kalyan, May 14: In a remarkable feat of endurance and determination, 14-year-old Malhar Kundan Desai from Kalyan has scripted history in open water swimming by successfully completing a challenging 25-kilometre solo sea swim from Prongs Reef Lighthouse to Trombay Jetty in just 4 hours and 43 minutes.

With this achievement, Malhar has become the first swimmer to successfully complete the route solo, marking a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s open water swimming circuit.

Teen swimmer achieves historic milestone

A Class IX student, Malhar Desai has been training for several years at the Rupali Repale Swimming Academy, where he undergoes rigorous practice sessions lasting three to four hours daily.

His disciplined training regime and relentless focus have helped him emerge as one of the most promising young talents in long-distance swimming.

Malhar began swimming at the age of 10 and has already made a mark at the national level. Earlier, at the Open National Swimathon held in Kochi, he secured third place in the 10-km event, earning recognition among India’s emerging open water swimmers. However, the recently completed 25-km solo sea swim was his maiden attempt at such an extensive distance in open waters.

Swim completed amid rough sea conditions

The record-setting swim tested the teenager’s physical stamina and mental resilience as he battled strong winds, high tidal waves, and rough sea conditions throughout the journey.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Malhar maintained an impressive pace and completed the demanding course within the stipulated official parameters.

The event was conducted under the supervision of the Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association and adhered to all prescribed official guidelines and safety protocols.

Young swimmer credits coaches and family

Speaking after the achievement, Malhar credited his success to the unwavering support of his parents, the guidance of his coaches Rupali Repale and Aniruddha Mahadik, and the encouragement extended by Rajendra Palkar, Secretary of the association.

Sports experts and swimming enthusiasts have hailed the achievement as more than just a record, describing it as the emergence of a major young talent in Indian open water swimming.

Given his age, discipline, and growing list of achievements, Malhar is now being seen as a swimmer with immense potential on the national and international stage.

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His accomplishment has also brought pride to Kalyan’s sporting fraternity, with many calling it an inspiring example of how dedication and perseverance at a young age can lead to extraordinary success.

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