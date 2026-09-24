Kalwa’s Gunsagar Nagar Ganeshotsav Mandal Wins TMC’s 2026 Public Ganeshotsav Decoration Competition |

Thane: Kalwa’s Gunsagar Nagar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has clinched first prize in the 2026 Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Public Ganeshotsav Decoration Competition. Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimplolkar officially announced the results today.

Uthalsar’s Shivgarjana Mitra Mandal took second place, while Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal (opposite Pawanputra Gymnasium, Wagle Estate) won third. The Consolation Prize went to Azad Nagar’s Jai Bhavani Mitra Mandal. A total of 23 public mandals participated across Thane city.

Key Highlights & Themes

1st Place: Gunsagar Nagar Mandal created dynamic animated displays depicting human nature under the theme "Know Yourself, Understand Others, and Achieve Success."

2nd Place: Shivgarjana Mitra Mandal presented artistic decorations crafted with traditional Lippan Art.

3rd Place: Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal showcased an anti-addiction tableau titled "Addiction Ruination of Life."

Consolation Prize: Jai Bhavani Mitra Mandal featured a social awareness display, "Save the Future," addressing recent incidents in Narsapur and Badlapur.

The judging panel included sculptor Sadashiv Kulkarni, Thane City Daily Journalists Association President Dilip Shinde, and presenter Rajendra Patankar.

Category Winners

* Best Decoration (Aras):

* 1st (₹25,000): Gunsagar Nagar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Kalwa

* 2nd (₹20,000): Shivgarjana Mitra Mandal, Uthalsar

* 3rd (₹15,000): Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Wagle Estate

* Consolation (₹10,000): Jai Bhavani Mitra Mandal, Azad Nagar

* Cleanliness Award (Swachhata):

* 1st (₹10,000): Jhakas Social Foundation, Lokmanya Nagar

* 2nd (₹7,000): Chaitanya Mitra Mandal, Wagle Estate

* 3rd (₹5,000): Gopal Ganesh Mitra Mandal, Azad Nagar

* Best Sculptor (Utkrusht Murtikar):

* 1st (₹10,000): Naresh & Sushant Pohekar (Pohekar Arts), Kajuwadi

* 2nd (₹7,000): Saptadip Patil (Riverwood Park), Khidkali

* 3rd (₹5,000): Vinod Joma Bhoir (Shivsamrat Mitra Mandal)

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