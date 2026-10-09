Kalwa Hospital Sets Healthcare Benchmark As 818 People Receive HPV Vaccine In A Single Day | Representational Image

Thane, October 09, 2026: Setting a new benchmark for inclusive healthcare in the fight against cancer, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa administered Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines to 818 individuals in a single day. Notably, the special vaccination drive saw enthusiastic participation from the marginalised community, with around 250 individuals from the transgender and LGBTQ+ community receiving the vaccine. Organisers stated that this marks the highest single-day response for an HPV vaccination drive at the hospital to date.

The special camp was jointly organised by the Central MARD (Association of Resident Doctors) and Rajiv Gandhi Medical College – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. The initiative was supported by the MAC Cancer Care Foundation, the Rotary Club of Mulund, and the Rotary Club of Juhu, with financial support provided by the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation.

Vaccination drive focuses on marginalised communities

Aiming to make cancer prevention measures accessible to every section of society, the organisers conducted a targeted outreach campaign. The campaign focused on reaching marginalised groups who are often overlooked during routine health awareness and vaccination drives. By raising awareness about the importance of HPV vaccination, organisers encouraged active participation, leading to about 250 individuals from the LGBTQ+ community benefiting from the drive.

Preventive healthcare should reach everyone

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Dr Prashant Mude, President of Central MARD, said:

"Preventive healthcare should be a fundamental right, not a privilege reserved for a few. HPV is a major cause of preventable cancers, yet awareness and access remain low, especially among marginalised populations. By bringing together medical professionals, NGOs, and civil society, we wanted to ensure that cancer prevention reaches every individual, regardless of their background or identity."

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Beneficiaries highlight dignity and equal treatment

For many beneficiaries, the drive was about more than just medical care; it was about dignity and equal treatment. A transgender community advocate who received the vaccine shared:

"Health camps often make us feel out of place or hesitant, but today was different. The hospital staff and volunteers treated us with dignity, respect, and utmost care. Knowing that we are protected against HPV-related health risks gives us peace of mind. Initiatives like this make us feel seen, respected, and truly cared for by the medical community."

Inclusive healthcare initiative sets example

By combining record-breaking execution with deliberate social inclusivity, the drive at Kalwa Hospital serves as a potential model for public health initiatives across the region.

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