Maharashtra: Bodies Of Newly-Wed Couple Found In Tapi River In Dhule, Legs Tied Together With Iron Chain

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The bodies of a newly-wed couple have reportedly been recovered from the Tapi river in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, with their legs tied together with an iron chain.

The two persons who died were identified as Shyam Hari Patil and Sapna Patil, who hailed from the Amalner taluka in the Jalgaon district, NDTV reported. Their bodies were found in the Savalde area of the Dhule district on Friday.

Probing Every Angle, say police

“The bodies were found on the riverbed,” the channel quoted a police officer as saying. “Their legs were tied with an iron chain, which was secured with a padlock. It is not yet clear whether this was a death by suicide or a murder. We are investigating every angle.”

After the police recovered the bodies of the couple, they sent them to the rural hospital in Dhule’s Nardana town for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Nardana police station, and the authorities are conducting further investigations.