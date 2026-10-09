 Maharashtra: Bodies Of Newly-Wed Couple Found In Tapi River In Dhule, Legs Tied Together With Iron Chain
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Bodies Of Newly-Wed Couple Found In Tapi River In Dhule, Legs Tied Together With Iron Chain

Maharashtra: Bodies Of Newly-Wed Couple Found In Tapi River In Dhule, Legs Tied Together With Iron Chain

The police in the Nardana town in the Dhule district said that it is not yet clear if this was a case of suicide or murder, and that they are investigating all angles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Maharashtra: Bodies Of Newly-Wed Couple Found In Tapi River In Dhule, Legs Tied Together With Iron Chain
Representational image generated by artificial intelligence. |

The bodies of a newly-wed couple have reportedly been recovered from the Tapi river in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, with their legs tied together with an iron chain.

The two persons who died were identified as Shyam Hari Patil and Sapna Patil, who hailed from the Amalner taluka in the Jalgaon district, NDTV reported. Their bodies were found in the Savalde area of the Dhule district on Friday.

Probing Every Angle, say police

“The bodies were found on the riverbed,” the channel quoted a police officer as saying. “Their legs were tied with an iron chain, which was secured with a padlock. It is not yet clear whether this was a death by suicide or a murder. We are investigating every angle.”

Read Also
Mutilated Bodies Of Young Couple Found On Railway Tracks In Jabalpur; Identities Unknown; Civic...
Mutilated Bodies Of Young Couple Found On Railway Tracks In Jabalpur; Identities Unknown; Civic...

After the police recovered the bodies of the couple, they sent them to the rural hospital in Dhule’s Nardana town for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Nardana police station, and the authorities are conducting further investigations.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source