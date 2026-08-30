Kalina Residents Accuse H/East Ward Officer Of Disobeying BMC Commissioner's Directions, Highlight Failure To Act Upon MRTP Notice Even After 15 Months | AI

Mumbai: Officials at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are facing sharp criticism from local residents over their systemic failure to act against unauthorised construction at a residential society in Santacruz East. Despite explicit directives issued by municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of the H/East ward, Mrudula Ande, has failed to enforce a Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act notice served over 15 months ago.

Hoshang Baug Society Faces Allegations Of Plan Violations

The controversy centers on Hoshang Baug Cooperative Housing Society Ltd., located near Vakola Masjid. In May 2025, the H/East ward office issued a formal notice under Section 53(1) and Section 52(1)(b) and (d) of the MRTP Act, 1966. The notice, addressed to the society chairman and treasurer, cited widespread deviations from the sanctioned building plans.

According to the notice, the civic body had recorded the construction of an unapproved lobby in A-wing, resulting in the violation of stilt parking spaces 8 and 9. Similarly, the society had allegedly carried out unauthorised reduction of the lobby size in the B-wing lobby and the storage area and a storeroom was constructed next to the lift, blocking access to the staircase with glass doors and furniture. The MRTP notice, accessed by The Free Press Journal, also highlighted that the total number of car parking slots was reduced from the sanctioned 18 slots to 15, with unauthorised reduction of space and the creation of three illegal parking slots inside the mandatory open spaces.

Storage Area And Staircase Access Also Flagged

Although the one-month notice mandated that the society either restore the premises to its approved plan or apply for retention under Section 44, the civic body took no enforcement action upon expiry. The residents group Voice of Kalina (VoK) followed up on the notice but alleged that the AMC did not take any interest in taking any action.

Following the AMC's inaction for almost nine months, the deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) of Zone-3, Vishwas Mote, formally requested a status report from the AMC on H/East ward on February 20, 2026. Following total silence from the ward office, the DMC issued urgent reminders on March 25 and May 20, asking Ande to consider the matter urgent and submit a report.

Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Directs Action Within Three Weeks

Frustrated by the 15-month inaction, VoK and affected residents raised the issue directly with municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide during a public grievance meeting on July 20. According to the document of the grievance meet, Bhide instructed the AMC to "take further necessary action in regard to the notice issued under MRTP and conclude the process in three weeks' time."

That deadline lapsed without progress, forcing the administrative officer for complaint redressal at the municipal commissioner’s office to issue another stern directive on August 3. The officer instructed the AMC to take immediate action and submit a compliance report for the Commissioner's perusal.

Read Also Watchdog Foundation Urges MMRDA To Install Fans At Mumbai Metro Stations Amid Heat And Humidity...

Members of the Voice of Kalina residents association have alleged deliberate negligence by the ward office, pointing out that unchecked structural deviations compromise fire safety and structural integrity. Civic activists have now demanded immediate demolition of the illegal structures and administrative accountability for the officers responsible for delaying action for over a year.

“The BMC has clearly admitted illegality through the MRTP notice but the AMC is showcasing willful defiance, disobedience, insubordination and dereliction of duty. The official can be suspended under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act for not acting on the MRTP notice till a fair investigation is completed,” the residents’ association said, in an email to the municipal commissioner.

The Free Press Journal contacted the AMC and the DMC but calls and messages to both officials went unanswered.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/