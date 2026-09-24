Kalina Library Case: Mumbai Special Court Discharges Chhagan Bhujbal, Five Former PWD Officials In 2015 ACB Case | File Photo

Mumbai: The special court for cases against MP and MLA discharged Minister Chhagan Bhujbal from the case registered by Anti corruption Bureau in June 2015, over Kalina library deal, wherein he was accused to have recieved kickback as former minister of oublic works department.

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The case sas registered against him Bhujbal and six other accused namely Gajanan Sawant, then a sub divisional engineer, Harish Patil, then an executive engineer , Anilkumar Gaikwad, then superintending engineer, Sanjay Solanki, then undersecretary and MS Shah, the then secretary (constructions). All the accused have now been discharged from the case. The detailed order however is yet to be made available.

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It was alleged that, a prime plot at Kalina belonging to the Mumbai University, was allegedly granted to the state to construct a library. The PWD department, under Bhujbal, allegedly issued tenders to construct the library in 2009 on one portion of the total 4 acre plot, and remaining plot was leased out to a developer for 99 years, at Re 1 per square metre, which the ACB said is illegal.

The ACB claimed that Bhujbal along with the five officers booked were overlooking the process when the fraud took place. Investigations also revealed documents were forged during the approval process.