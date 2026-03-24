Kalina Drug Planting Case: Victim Seeks Urgent Hearing From Human Rights Commission Over Delays

PSI Vishwanath Omble (L), Yogendra Shinde, also known as Dabang Shinde (M) and Imran Shaikh (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, March 23: Dylan Estbeiro (31), the victim in the alleged Kalina drug planting case, has approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking an early decision, citing prolonged delays and personal hardship caused by the ongoing proceedings.

Plea for expedited hearing

In an application submitted on Monday, Estbeiro stated that the prolonged nature of the case has taken a toll on him and requested the commission to bring the matter to a logical conclusion at the earliest.

Allegations against police personnel

The case dates back to August 30, 2024, when police sub-inspector Vishwanath Omble and three constables—Imran Shaikh, Sagar Kamble, and Yogendra Shinde—from Khar Police Station allegedly visited a livestock farm in Kalina, Santacruz East, owned by Shahbaz Khan.

Estbeiro, who was working at the farm at the time, was allegedly frisked by the officers, who are accused of planting 20 grams of mephedrone in his pocket during a staged search and falsely implicating him in a drug possession case.

The four policemen were suspended, but in a highly controversial move, they were recently reinstated and posted in the local arms branch at Naigaum.

CCTV footage sparks outrage

The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the alleged act surfaced and was shared publicly by Khan, triggering widespread outrage. Following the video’s circulation, Estbeiro was released, and the four police personnel were suspended on August 31, 2024.

SHRC intervention and proceedings

Subsequently, the SHRC took suo motu cognisance of the incident on September 2, 2024, under the then chairmanship of retired Justice K. K. Tated. The commission had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit a detailed report.

Summons were also issued to senior state officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police, and the DCP concerned, directing them to file affidavits.

Delays and personal hardship

Despite these directions, Estbeiro said the case has seen repeated adjournments. “I am tired of making regular visits to the commission only to receive adjournments. I want the case to reach a logical end at the earliest, with appropriate punishment for the accused and justice for me,” he said.

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He further highlighted the personal impact of the case, stating that he is the sole caregiver to his ailing mother and continues to face stigma due to the allegations. “I have exhausted my financial resources and cannot even afford a lawyer. I have submitted the application in simple terms, seeking justice,” he added.

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