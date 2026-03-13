Kalina Drug Planting Case: Activists Question Reinstatement Of 4 Mumbai Policemen Suspended Over Alleged Incident

Social activists raise concerns after four Mumbai Police personnel suspended in the Kalina drug-planting case were reinstated and posted at the Naigaon police headquarters | File Photo

Mumbai, March 12: The recent reinstatement of four police personnel suspended in connection with an alleged drug-planting case in Kalina, Santacruz East, has triggered outrage among social activists, who have questioned the accountability of senior police officials and ministers.

A police sub-inspector and three constables who allegedly planted drugs on an innocent individual in Kalina, Santacruz East, in August 2024 were recently reinstated.

The four personnel reportedly joined the Local Armed Police Headquarters in Naigaon, Dadar East, about a month ago after the reinstatement order was issued in December 2025.

Reinstatement process under police rules

Legal experts note that the suspension of a police officer or police personnel is usually a temporary administrative measure taken during an investigation or departmental inquiry. The reinstatement process in the Mumbai Police generally involves a formal review of the suspended officers or police personnel's case.

Reinstatement may occur after the completion of a departmental inquiry, acquittal in a criminal case, or directions from authorities such as the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal or higher courts.

The decision is usually taken by the competent authority, such as the Mumbai Police Commissioner, often based on recommendations from a review committee. However, reinstatement is not automatic and depends on the findings of the inquiry and the circumstances of the case.

Activists question accountability

Social activist Gaurang Vora said, “Frequently, we see police personnel indulging in illegal activities such as corruption, taking bribes, planting drugs, or harassing people to extort money. In almost 99% of such cases, the involved police officers are reinstated without any explanation from the police department or concerned ministers. None of the superior authorities provide a clear reason for reinstating them."

"In rare cases, perhaps 1%, the police may be falsely implicated. However, most of the time, some officers misuse their authority to extort money or harass people. Instead of taking strict action or putting them in jail, they are reinstated. This severely damages the image of the government and the police department," Vora said.

However, activists argue that in cases involving serious allegations such as planting drugs or abusing official authority, the police department must maintain transparency regarding the inquiry process and clearly explain the reasons for reinstatement. They say that failing to do so could undermine public trust in the law-enforcement system.

Vora added, "Superior officers often reinstate them without giving any reasoning or informing the public. As a result, those police personnel feel they have done nothing wrong and may repeat such actions. I strongly protest against the reinstatement of these four police personnel. If they are reinstated, the authorities must explain the reasons to the public and the media.”

Calls for strict action

Slamming the decision, social activist Kamalakar Shenoy called for the dismissal and prosecution of the police personnel involved.

Shenoy stated, “The official motto of the Mumbai Police is ‘Sadrakshanaya Khalnigrahanaya,’ which means ‘for the protection of the good and the restraint of the evil.’ However, these four police personnel violated the very motto and duty of the police force. They have allegedly committed a serious offence. Why have they only been suspended? They should be dismissed from service. They should also be booked under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and arrested. They attempted to frame an innocent person. If the CCTV footage had not come to light, that person’s life could have been ruined."

Further, he stated, "The case against the involved police personnel should be fast-tracked, and they should also be booked under Section 409 for criminal breach of trust by a public servant.”

Praveen Dixit, a retired Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, also reacted strongly to the development, stating, “Based on the available evidence, the services of these policemen should be terminated.”

Questions raised over reinstatement

Activist Aftab Siddique said, “If authorities are caught on camera in such a serious criminal incident, how can they be reinstated without a court order? If a departmental inquiry was conducted, there should also be an investigation into the officers who conducted the inquiry and gave the accused policemen a clean chit."

She continued, "Another question is why the civilians allegedly involved in the drug case are still in jail. In this situation, the protectors appear to have become predators. There is video evidence showing what happened. Then how did the Commissioner and the Joint Commissioner of Law and Order reinstate them? How can the public trust the police after this? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has repeatedly stated that there is zero tolerance for drug-related offences. Is this what zero tolerance means?”

Police cite tribunal order

A police officer said that, as per the MAT (Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal) order, the department must complete the internal inquiry within three months, and the suspended police personnel will be reinstated based on the inquiry's findings.

Details of the 2024 incident

The incident dates back to August 30, 2024, when PSI Vishwanath Omble and three constables, Imran Shaikh, Sagar Kamble and Yogendra Shinde (also known as Dabang Shinde), from the Khar Police Station allegedly visited Shahbaz Khan’s (32) livestock farm in Kalina, Santacruz East, in plain clothes, where Dylan Estbeiro (31) was working.

They allegedly frisked Dylan and planted 20 grams of mephedrone in his pocket during a staged search and later accused him of drug possession.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which was later reviewed and shared publicly by Shahbaz Khan. Following the release of the footage, Dylan was released by the Khar police. The video sparked public outrage, following which the department suspended all four police personnel on August 31, 2024.

Case under scrutiny

Following the incident, the Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance, and the case is still pending before the Commission.

Apart from this, the Vakola police registered an FIR on December 19 against the four personnel, more than three months after the incident, following directions from the Human Rights Commission.

