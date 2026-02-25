Mumbai News: 4 Suspended Cops Reinstated Despite CCTV Evidence In Kalina Drug Planting Case, Probe Still Pending

Mumbai police personnel reinstated months after suspension over alleged drug planting incident in Kalina caught on CCTV | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 25: Four police personnel — including one police sub-inspector and three constables — who were suspended in connection with an alleged drug-planting case in October 2024 in Kalina, Santacruz East, were reinstated a month ago.

According to reliable sources, all four personnel joined the Armed Police Headquarters in Naigaon, Dadar East, about a month ago after the reinstatement order was passed in December 2025.

Allegations of planting drugs captured on CCTV

The incident dates back to August 30, 2024, when PSI Vishwanath Omble and three constables — Imran Shaikh, Sagar Kamble and Yogendra Shinde (also known as Dabang Shinde) — from Khar Police Station allegedly visited Shahbaz Khan’s (32) livestock farm in Kalina, Santacruz East, in plain clothes, where Dylan Estbeiro (31) was working.

They allegedly frisked Dylan and planted 20 grams of mephedrone in his pocket during a staged search and later accused him of drug possession.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which was later reviewed and shared publicly by Shahbaz Khan. Following the release of the footage, Dylan was released by the Khar police. The video sparked public outrage, following which the department suspended all four police personnel on August 31, 2024.

Following the incident, the Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance, and the case is still pending before the Commission. Apart from this, the Vakola police registered an FIR on December 19 against the four personnel, more than three months after the incident, following directions from the Human Rights Commission.

Charge sheet yet to be filed

Prakash Khandekar, Senior Police Inspector of Vakola Police Station, said, “The case is under investigation.” The Vakola police have not yet filed a charge sheet and have not recorded any new statements so far.

Nearly one and a half years after the incident, the Vakola police have taken no significant action in the case. They have also not added additional NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act sections, applying only bailable sections instead. As a result, the accused were granted anticipatory bail.

Dylan Estbeiro said, “There has been no progress in the case. I am very disappointed with the system. Initially, the police tried to settle, but I did not agree. The case is still pending before the Human Rights Commission, yet the police have reinstated the accused personnel. My mother is also unwell because of this matter. I have been defamed in my area, and people keep asking me about the case and look at me with suspicion. In reality, those who were involved are roaming freely in society.”

Shahbaz Khan said, “Nothing has happened after the case was registered. The police have neither contacted me nor called me to the police station for further process.”

Call for departmental inquiry

Abha Singh, a criminal lawyer, stated, “To reinstate the police officers in such a serious offence, where the independent evidence is overwhelming in nature, is not correct. In fact, on this ground alone, a departmental enquiry could have been conducted separately, and these cops could have been dismissed from service, irrespective of the proceedings under criminal law. Criminal proceedings and departmental proceedings are based on different footings. While for criminal proceedings the level of evidence required is substantial — that is, to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt — for departmental enquiry a lesser degree of evidence is required, being a preponderance of probabilities.”

“Even though they have been reinstated on technical grounds, such as the charge sheet not being filed, what about departmental action? A departmental inquiry must be conducted, and these cops must be dismissed from service in the interest of justice and in the interest of the common man. During the remaining period of their service, we do not know how many such crimes they may commit. They are devils in police uniform,” Singh added.

On December 19, the Vakola police registered a case against the four police personnel under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 198 (public servant disobeying the law with intent to cause injury), Section 199 (public servant disobeying directions under the law), Section 137(2) (kidnapping), Section 127(1) (wrongful confinement), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

