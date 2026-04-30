Kalina Drug Planting Case: SHRC Questions Slow Probe, Seeks Answers From Police

Maharashtra SHRC has questioned delays in the alleged Kalina drug planting case probe | File Photo

Mumbai, April 30: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), presided over by Justice A. M. Badar, on Thursday questioned the pace of investigation in the alleged Kalina drug planting case after the complainant alleged serious lapses in the probe.

Complainant alleges slow progress

During the hearing, complainant Dylan Estbeiro (31) informed the commission that there has been little to no progress in the case and that the police are not up to the mark in conducting the investigation properly.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Estbeiro said, “I have informed the commission that there is very slow progress in the case. I have also been told that the police have failed to add stringent charges against the accused policemen. Further, the charge sheet has not yet been filed.”

Commission questions ACP

Taking note of the submissions, the commission questioned the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bandra Division), Adikrao Pol, who was present during the proceedings, over the delay in investigation. The matter has now been adjourned to August 10.

Case dates back to August 2024

The case dates back to August 30, 2024, when PSI Vishwanath Omble and three constables—Imran Shaikh, Sagar Kamble, and Yogendra Shinde, also known as “Dabang Shinde”—attached to Khar Police Station allegedly visited a livestock farm in Kalina, Santacruz East, owned by Shahbaz Khan.

Estbeiro, who was working at the farm, was allegedly frisked by the officers, who are accused of allegedly planting 20 grams of mephedrone in his pocket during a staged search and falsely implicating him in a drug possession case.

CCTV footage sparked outrage

The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the alleged act surfaced and was publicly shared by Khan, triggering widespread outrage. Following the circulation of the video, Estbeiro was released, and the four police personnel were suspended on August 31, 2024.

The SHRC had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the incident on September 2, 2024, under the then chairmanship of K. K. Tated. The commission had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit a detailed report.

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Summons were also issued to senior state officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police, and the concerned DCP, directing them to file affidavits.

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