Kalasarjana Festival Returns: Art, Music, And Charity Unite In Navi Mumbai |

The fourth edition of Kalasarjana – Navi Mumbai’s Art and Music Festival will be inaugurated on Friday at Nerul Gymkhana, bringing together artists and musicians for a three-day cultural showcase.

Festival Inauguration Details

The festival, organised by the Rotary Club of New Bombay Seaside in association with Nerul Gymkhana, will be inaugurated by Harsh Makol, District Governor of Rotary District 3142, at 10.30 am on March 13.

Art Exhibition Highlights

The three-day event, which will run from March 13 to March 15, will feature over 120 artworks by more than 30 artists, including paintings and sculptures. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the participation of six paraplegic soldiers from the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, who create artwork by holding the paintbrush with their mouths.

Live Art Demonstrations

Apart from the art exhibition, the festival will also host live art demonstrations, giving visitors an opportunity to witness artists at work.

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Musical Performances Scheduled

Music will be another major attraction, with nine music groups performing across three evenings at the Nerul Gymkhana amphitheatre from 6 pm to 10 pm, offering audiences a range of musical performances.

Charity and Community Focus

Organisers said the festival aims to promote artists while also serving as a fundraiser for charitable projects supporting underprivileged communities.

Visiting Hours and Audience

The exhibition will remain open to visitors from 11 am to 9 pm during the three days, with art lovers from across Navi Mumbai expected to attend the event.

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