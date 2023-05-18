Kalamboli transporter’s death: Wife gives 'supari' (contract to kill) to relatives to kill her husband

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Daljit Kaur, 38, who had allegedly given 'supari' (contract to kill) to two of her relatives to kill her husband, had promised ₹20 lakh cash and jobs in the transport business for killing her husband, according to police sources from Unit Two of Crime Branch. Kaur's relationship with her husband had soured over financial issues among a host of other issues.

Jaspal Singh Khoya, 48, a transport businessman and resident of Sainagar Society in sector 4 in Kalamboli, was found murdered at a garden in sector 6 on the morning of May 8. Jaspal was attacked by two unidentified persons with sharp-edged weapons while he was on his morning walk. There were several injury marks on his body.

The very next day, police arrested his wife Daljit for conspiring to kill her husband and giving a contract.

Dipak Sakore, Upper Police Commissioner (Crime) informed that there were frequent quarrels between Kaur and her husband Khoya.

“There were some disputes over finances in the family. Kaur hatched the plan to kill her husband,” said Sakore. “The attackers came to the city a week before the incident and did recce,” he said.

Attackers came from Delhi

During interrogation, Kaur informed the police that both the accused would return to Delhi and even their mobile locations were showing they were returning to Delhi by train.

A senior police inspector from unit two of the crime branch Ravindra Patil said, “A police team flew to Delhi but they did not find them in the train. The mobile phones of the suspects were also switched off.”

After two days, their mobile locations showed Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla. The police checked the CCTV footage and caught them. They were identified as Sukhjinder Singh, 23, and Ekam Onkar Mota Singh, 29, both natives of Punjab.