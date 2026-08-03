Kalamboli To Host Tree Plantation Drive, Vriksha Dindi And School Kit Distribution On Tuesday | AI

A tree plantation drive, tree awareness rally (Vriksha Dindi) and distribution of school kits to students will be organised at New Sudhagad High School in Kalamboli on Tuesday as part of a community outreach initiative aimed at promoting education and environmental conservation.

Shiv Sena Organises Outreach Programme

The programme, scheduled to begin at 9.30 am, has been organised by the Kalamboli city unit of Shiv Sena under the leadership of city chief Tukaram Sarak and corporator Sayali Sarak.

As part of the initiative, school kits will be distributed to students from economically weaker sections to support their education by providing essential learning materials. The organisers said the programme is intended to encourage students and ease the financial burden on their families at the start of the academic year.

Tree Rally and Plantation Drive to Promote Conservation

The event will also feature a Vriksha Dindi, followed by a tree plantation drive to spread awareness about environmental conservation. Organisers said the campaign aims to encourage citizens to plant and nurture trees in response to concerns over rising pollution, climate change and the declining green cover.

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According to the organisers, the initiative has been planned in response to an appeal by MLA Prashant Thakur urging supporters to mark his birthday through social, educational and environmental activities rather than conventional celebrations.

The programme is being organised under the guidance of MP Shrirang Barne and Shiv Sena district chief and corporator Ramdas Shewale.

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