TMC Launches Monsoon Road Repair Drive, Uses Mastic Asphalt To Fix Potholes In Thane |

Thane: As monsoon rains across Maharashtra heighten the risk of road accidents and casualties, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken proactive measures to prioritize commuter safety, launching a rapid drive to repair damaged roads across the city.

Civic authorities have initiated urgent repair work in the Kopri region—focusing particularly on critical stretches such as Barabangla and the Kopri Bridge. To ensure longevity and withstand heavy rainfall, the TMC’s Public Works Department is utilizing durable mastic asphalt technology.

Prioritizing High-Traffic Corridors

Following site inspections by civic engineers, high-risk potholes along heavy-traffic routes were prioritized for immediate repair. The initiative has brought noticeable relief to two-wheeler riders, autorickshaw drivers, and motorists navigating these vital links.

Unlike conventional asphalt, mastic asphalt offers higher mechanical strength and superior water resistance. Its waterproof properties significantly reduce the likelihood of potholes re-emerging during continuous downpours, enhancing overall road lifespan and repair quality.

Ongoing Civic Action

TMC officials confirmed that similar road restoration efforts are underway across various parts of Thane. Field officers have been directed to track fresh road damage continuously and execute prompt repairs based on weather conditions throughout the monsoon season.

"Riding a two-wheeler during the monsoon had become extremely hazardous due to severe potholes. The TMC’s prompt action in filling them with mastic asphalt in Kopri has made our commute much safer. We hope to see the same swift repair standard extended to other roads across Thane as well."

— Swapnil Koli, local resident, Chendani Koliwada (Thane East)

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