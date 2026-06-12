Kalamboli Residents Stage Midnight Protest At MSEDCL Substation After Nearly Three-Hour Power Cut |

Public anger over repeated power outages in Kalamboli flared once again after electricity supply, which was disrupted at around 10.40 pm on Wednesday, was restored only after nearly three hours, around 1 am on Thursday.

Technical fault in jumper connection caused outage

In protest, BJP district secretary Ravindra Patil and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) office-bearer Tukaram Sark, along with local residents, staged a midnight sit-in at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) substation in Kalamboli.

According to MSEDCL officials, the outage was caused by a technical fault in a jumper connection installed on an electricity pole in the Steel Market area. Repair work was taken up immediately, but residents were forced to endure prolonged inconvenience until the fault was rectified.

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Protest came day after minister's high-level meeting

The incident came just a day after Minister of State Meghana Bordikar chaired a high-level meeting in Mumbai and directed MSEDCL officials in Panvel to implement urgent measures to address recurring power supply issues. Despite those instructions, residents expressed frustration that outages continue to persist, prompting protests late into the night.

Although power supply was restored around 1 am, protesters refused to withdraw their agitation until they received firm assurances that nighttime outages would not recur. MSEDCL Executive Engineer and senior officials later reached the substation and assured residents that efforts would be made to ensure uninterrupted nighttime supply. The protest was eventually called off around 2 am following the assurance.

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