Kalamboli Residents Oppose April 25 Live Concert, Cite Safety Risks, Drug Concerns, And Law And Order Issues | File Pic

A proposed live concert scheduled for April 25 in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli has sparked strong opposition from local residents, who have raised concerns over safety, law and order, and the potential impact on youth.

Welfare association seeks police, CIDCO denial of permission

The event, reportedly planned at an open ground in Sector 20, situated within a residential locality. The Roadpali Residents Welfare Association has submitted representations to the police and CIDCO authorities, urging them not to grant permission for the programme.

In a complaint addressed to Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kote, residents cited recent incidents to underline their concerns. They referred to a concert held at NESCO in Mumbai, where alleged drug consumption led to the deaths of two students and left several others hospitalised. They also pointed to a recent event in Kharghar where performers allegedly made controversial remarks promoting substance use.

Alcohol-sponsored events may fuel substance abuse, they argue

Residents argued that large-scale, alcohol-sponsored events in residential areas could encourage substance abuse among youth, lead to illegal drug activity, and create law and order challenges. They also warned of adverse effects on the city’s social and cultural environment, as well as its public image.

The representation noted that the state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been promoting initiatives such as a “drug-free Maharashtra” and “addiction-free Navi Mumbai,” and said permitting such events would contradict these efforts.

Citizens have urged authorities to take immediate cognisance of the issue and deny permission to the concert, stressing the need to maintain Navi Mumbai’s reputation as a safe and well-planned city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/