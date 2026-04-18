Citizens Across India Urged To Join City Nature Challenge 2026, Record Urban Wildlife On iNaturalist App

Individuals across the country are being encouraged to participate in the global biodiversity documentation initiative, City Nature Challenge 2026, aimed at recording urban wildlife and promoting conservation awareness. | X @ciencia_cnews

Individuals across the country are being encouraged to participate in the global biodiversity documentation initiative, City Nature Challenge 2026, aimed at recording urban wildlife and promoting conservation awareness.

Register online, use iNaturalist app to log birds, insects, plants

Organisers have called on citizens—from beginners to seasoned naturalists—to contribute observations of birds, insects, plants, and other species using the mobile application iNaturalist. Participants are required to register online before submitting their entries.

The initiative, part of a worldwide effort to map urban biodiversity, emphasises the role of citizen science in conservation. Every recorded observation contributes to a larger database used by researchers and environmentalists.

Campaign open to all age groups across the country

Officials said the campaign is open to all age groups and aims to inspire communities to explore their natural surroundings while strengthening India’s presence in the global challenge.

The event is expected to see widespread participation, with organisers urging citizens to “join, explore, and inspire” others to connect with nature while contributing to a meaningful environmental cause.

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