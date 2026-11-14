Kalamboli Hit-And-Run: Pune Youths Allegedly Ram Police Constable After Spotting Checkpoint, Arrested Five Days Later | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Fear of being caught driving without informing their families and the possibility of their parents being alerted after police spotted an alcohol bottle in their car may have prompted two Pune youths to flee after allegedly running over a police constable during a vehicle-checking drive in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, on November 8.

The two accused, Soham Kumawat (22) and Sojal Tayde (23), were arrested from Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar respectively on November 13, five days after the incident. They were travelling in a white Maruti Swift owned by Kumawat's father when the car allegedly hit constable Dilip Hiraman Bhoir (43), who was on duty at a police checking point.

Police Suspect Fear Of Parents Finding Out About Late-Night Drive Behind Incident

"Prima facie, it appears that the two boys had left Pune for Marine Drive for a drive without informing their families. When they saw the police signalling them to stop, they got scared. There was an alcohol bottle in the car and they feared that the police might inform their parents. This could have prompted them to flee," Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikram Kadam said.

According to police, the duo had taken the car from Pune and were heading towards Mumbai for sightseeing. They allegedly told investigators that Google Maps had directed them through interior roads, bringing them to Kalamboli. Kumawat was driving, while Tayde was seated beside him.

Constable Suffers Right Heel Fracture In Kalamboli Incident

The police team signalled the car to stop during the checking drive. However, instead of complying, the driver allegedly accelerated. During the attempt to flee, Bhoir fell onto the bonnet and was subsequently thrown onto the road. The accused allegedly claimed during questioning that they did not realise what had happened and continued driving.

Bhoir sustained a fracture to his right heel. The incident occurred around 1 am at the junction opposite D-Mart, near Avida Hotel Road in Kalamboli Colony, when the constable was checking vehicles along with his colleagues.

CCTV Footage And Mobile Location Data Help Police Trace Accused

Police tracked down the duo by examining CCTV footage from the area. After identifying the Swift, they obtained its ownership details and a mobile phone number linked to the vehicle. Technical analysis of the number and location data helped establish the accused's whereabouts. Local police assisted the Navi Mumbai team in apprehending them.

"We arrested Kumawat in Jalgaon and Tayde in Ahilyanagar on November 13. We obtained transit remand and brought them to Navi Mumbai. They were produced before the local court on November 14," an investigating officer said.

The complaint was registered at Kalamboli police station on November 11, three days after the incident. Kadam said Bhoir was initially traumatised and had sustained serious injuries. His statement was recorded after his mental condition stabilised, following which the police registered the case.

The accused have been booked under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Bhoir is currently stable and further investigation is underway.

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