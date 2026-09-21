Kalachowki Police Book 65-Year-Old Woman For Allegedly Using Silver-Painted Grandchildren To Seek Alms At Lalbaug Festival | AI

Mumbai: The Kalachowki police have registered a case against a 65-year-old woman from Osmanabad for allegedly using her two minor grandchildren, whose bodies were painted silver as part of a costume, to seek money from devotees visiting the Lalbaug Ganpati festival.

Police Spot Children During Lalbaug Festival Duty

According to the FIR, complainant Monali Wamanrao Moholkar, 34, a police personnel attached to the Kalachowki police station, had been deployed for security arrangements at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati festival since September 12.

At around 1 am on September 21, Moholkar allegedly spotted an elderly woman at Chor Galli, near Bal Ganesh Mandal in Kalachowki, accompanied by two children. The children, aged 12 and 13, had their entire bodies painted silver and were dressed in costumes. The woman was allegedly seeking money from devotees with their assistance.

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Children Found in Silver Body Paint and Costumes

Police took the woman and the two children to the Kalachowki police station for further inquiry. During questioning, police identified the woman as a resident of Bhum in Osmanabad district. The two children were found to be her grandchildren.

A case has been registered against the woman under Section 76(1) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 139(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

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