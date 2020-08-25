Kailash Gorantyal drops plan to go on hunger strike after Dy CM Ajit Pawar assures funds for Congress controlled civic bodies

Congress legislator Kailash Gorantyal and 10 others, who threatened to go on hunger strike for lack of allocation of funds, dropped its plan on Wednesday following the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. As reported by Free Press Journal, Gorantyal has voiced against the lack of allocation of funds by the Urban Development Department led by senior minister Eknath Shinde to the civic bodies controlled by the Congress party. He had complained that he and other 10 Congress legislators having control over civic bodies were not given funds since the last eight months but the UDD had released funds to their rivals Shiv Sena leaders despite being defeated by them in the last assembly election held in October 2019.

Gorantyal told Free Press Journal, ‘’The funds, which were earmarked for various development works proposed by the municipalities, were diverted to the Public Work Department. However, DCM Ajit Pawar, who handles the department of finance and planning, has assured for the release of substantial fund and therefore has dropped the proposed fast.’’ He informed that Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who is the state Congress party, during telephonic conversation on Monday had discussed issues raised by them.

Gorantyal said he and other legislators will meet the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the ensuing monsoon session slated for September 7 and 8 seeking more funds.

Gorantyal, who was elected from Jalna defeating Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar, had complained that UDD was releasing funds to Khotkar and other Sena leaders but not to him since the government took over in November last year.

Earlier, Thorat had said that Congress legislators were not disappointed but they have expectations for an early allocation of funds.