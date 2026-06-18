'Just 48 Days After Marriage': Thane Woman Dies By Suicide, Doctor Husband Installed CCTV To Track Her Each Move; 3 Booked For Harassment

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Thane: Forty-eight days after her wedding, a 26-year-old woman from Thane's Ambernath near Mumbai allegedly died by suicide following sustained physical and mental harassment by her doctor husband and in-laws.

The deceased, identified as Vishakha Tilkar, had married Nitin Tilkar on April 30 this year. According to her family, what began as a seemingly normal marriage soon turned into a nightmare marked by abuse, surveillance and constant pressure for money and jewellery.

In-Laws Unhappy With Gifts Received At Wedding

Her family alleged that Vishakha’s husband and in-laws were unhappy with the gifts and respect they received during the wedding ceremony and began harassing her shortly after the marriage. “She was constantly pressured to bring jewellery and money from her parents’ home,” a family member alleged, as reported by NDTV.

The family further claimed that Nitin Tilkar had installed CCTV cameras both inside and outside their Ambernath residence to monitor Vishakha’s every movement, depriving her of privacy and isolating her socially.

Read Also Mankhurd Woman Dies By Suicide After Recording Video Of Abuse; Second Husband Booked For Abetment

Vishakha Was Thrashed For Talking To Female Neighbour

According to the allegations, even speaking to neighbours would trigger violent confrontations inside the house. “Nitin Tilkar had installed CCTV cameras inside and outside the house to monitor her every move. Whenever she spoke to anyone, she would be brutally beaten upon returning home. Two days before she died by suicide, she was thrashed for talking to a female neighbour,” a relative said, according to the report.

The family alleged that Vishakha had informed her mother about the abuse and harassment she was enduring. Her parents were reportedly planning to bring her back home when they received the news that she had allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at Shivajinagar Police Station in Ambernath against Vishakha’s husband Nitin Tilkar, his mother Chhaya Tilkar and brother Ninad Tilkar. Police said the accused have been booked for mental and physical harassment as well as abetment to suicide. An official confirmed that Nitin Tilkar has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the other two accused.

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