Jungle raj: Bikers rob woman of Rs 25,000 cellphones in Kashimira

Bhayandar: In another incident which exposes the lawlessness in the region, a 25-year-old woman was robbed of cash and mobile phones by two bike-borne miscreants at knife-point in Kashimira in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident was reported from the Hatkesh industrial area at 3am when the woman, who works as a singer at a restaurant in Andheri, was returning home in Kashimira in an auto rickshaw.

In her police complaint, the woman stated the bikers forced the driver to stop the auto-rickshaw on the GCC road. One of them, who wore a helmet, whipped out a knife and snatched her purse containing `25,000 and two expensive mobile phones, before zooming away.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 392 (robbery) of the IPC against the unidentified robbers.

The police are trying to procure footages captured by CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene and on possible getaway routes to gather clues and zero in on the suspect, who are said to be aged between 25 and 30 years.

By Suresh Golani