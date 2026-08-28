Juhu Retired Bank Manager Loses ₹3.84 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Over Fake Terror Case | AI

Mumbai: A 64-year-old retired bank manager from Juhu was allegedly duped of ₹3.84 crore after scammers posing as Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officers kept him under “digital arrest” for 10 days in a terror-funding case.

Fake ATS officials accuse victim of terror links

The fraud began on August 7 when a caller posing as sub-inspector Aakash Sharma from Colaba ATS claimed a SIM card linked to his Aadhaar was purchased in his name. Another person posing as inspector Prem Kumar Gautam from Lucknow ATS, claimed his documents were used to open a Jammu and Kashmir account that received ₹7 crore for terrorist activities.

The scammers sent an RBI letter claiming the Supreme Court had issued an arrest warrant, isolated him from family and threatened their arrest.

Between August 7 and 17, he transferred ₹3.84 crore. Police have frozen ₹2 crore across 150 bank accounts and are tracing the remaining money.

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