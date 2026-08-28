 Juhu Retired Bank Manager Loses ₹3.84 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Over Fake Terror Case
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Juhu Retired Bank Manager Loses ₹3.84 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Over Fake Terror Case

A 64-year-old retired bank manager from Juhu was allegedly cheated of ₹3.84 crore after scammers posing as ATS officers placed him under digital arrest for 10 days. The fraudsters claimed his documents were linked to terror funding and threatened arrest. Police have frozen ₹2 crore across 150 accounts and are tracing the remaining funds.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 05:03 AM IST
Juhu Retired Bank Manager Loses ₹3.84 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Over Fake Terror Case
Juhu Retired Bank Manager Loses ₹3.84 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Over Fake Terror Case | AI

Mumbai: A 64-year-old retired bank manager from Juhu was allegedly duped of ₹3.84 crore after scammers posing as Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officers kept him under “digital arrest” for 10 days in a terror-funding case.

Fake ATS officials accuse victim of terror links

The fraud began on August 7 when a caller posing as sub-inspector Aakash Sharma from Colaba ATS claimed a SIM card linked to his Aadhaar was purchased in his name. Another person posing as inspector Prem Kumar Gautam from Lucknow ATS, claimed his documents were used to open a Jammu and Kashmir account that received ₹7 crore for terrorist activities.

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The scammers sent an RBI letter claiming the Supreme Court had issued an arrest warrant, isolated him from family and threatened their arrest.

Between August 7 and 17, he transferred ₹3.84 crore. Police have frozen ₹2 crore across 150 bank accounts and are tracing the remaining money.

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