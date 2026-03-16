Juhu Lions Club Donates 14-Seater Van To Ronald McDonald House For Free Transport Of Children With Cancer

The Lions Club of Juhu has donated a dedicated patient transport van to Ronald McDonald House India to assist families staying at its Mahim facility in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: The Lions Club of Juhu has donated a dedicated patient transport van to Ronald McDonald House India to assist families staying at its Mahim facility in Mumbai. The initiative was made possible through collaboration with the Lions Clubs International Foundation India (LCIF India) and contributions from donors including Dhaval Parekh and family and the RKG Ark Foundation led by Rajesh Agarwal, a member of the club.

Free Rides for Treatment, Consultations

The vehicle will provide free transport for families whose children are undergoing treatment for cancer and other serious illnesses at hospitals in the city. Families staying at the Mahim facility often need to travel frequently for medical procedures, consultations and follow-up care. The newly donated van can accommodate 12 to 14 passengers at a time, ensuring safer and more convenient travel between the House and partner hospitals.

At its Mumbai centre in Mahim, Ronald McDonald House India offers free accommodation and support services to families who travel from across Maharashtra and neighbouring states for their children’s treatment.

'Transport Eases Burden in Busy City'

Smita Jatia, chairperson of Ronald McDonald House India, said dependable transport can significantly ease the burden faced by families seeking treatment in a busy city. “At Ronald McDonald House India, we stand with families whose children are battling serious illnesses, often far away from home. For many parents travelling to a busy city like Mumbai for life-saving treatment, the emotional and practical challenges can feel overwhelming,” she said, adding that the organisation aims to reduce this stress by providing a supportive environment close to hospitals.

Umesh Gandhi, former district governor and project coordinator of the Lions Club of Juhu, said the initiative reflected the club’s commitment to serving communities in need.

“Supporting Ronald McDonald House Mahim aligns with our commitment to serve communities where help is needed most. By providing this transport facility, we hope to ease the practical challenges families face while focusing on their child’s treatment and recovery,” he said.

Ronald McDonald House India has supported more than 35,000 families through its programmes over the past decade, with more than 1,000 volunteers contributing to its work.

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