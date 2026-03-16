Bhiwandi News: 330 LPG Cylinders Seized In Crackdown On Illegal Storage And Black Marketing In Kamatghar; Case Registered

Officials seize hundreds of LPG cylinders during a raid on an illegal storage facility in Bhiwandi’s Kamatghar area | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 16: In a major crackdown on illegal LPG storage and black marketing, a joint team of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department conducted a raid in Bhiwandi’s Kamatghar area and seized 330 gas cylinders that were allegedly stored illegally for sale in the black market.

An offence is being registered against the concerned agency owner at Narpoli Police Station, officials said.

Joint team conducts raid in Kamatghar

According to officials, the raid was carried out by the Flying Squad of the Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies, Mumbai, along with the Deputy Controller of Rationing, Thane Region and the Bhiwandi Rationing Office.

Acting on specific information that LPG cylinders belonging to a private gas agency were being illegally stored and sold at inflated prices, the joint team conducted a surprise inspection at a tin-shed godown located beside Amidhara Building near Oswal School in Kamatghar.

330 cylinders seized during inspection

During the operation, officials found a large stock of cylinders allegedly kept without authorisation. A total of 330 LPG cylinders were seized from the premises, which were reportedly brought there using one truck and three tempos. Among the seized stock, 56 cylinders were filled while 274 were empty, officials said.

Authorities further stated that the stock included both domestic as well as commercial LPG cylinders. Preliminary investigation suggests that the cylinders were stored illegally to be sold in the black market at higher rates.

Accused detained, probe underway

Following the seizure, one accused has been detained and the process of registering a case against the agency owner is underway at Narpoli Police Station. Further investigation into the matter is currently in progress.

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Notably, just two days earlier, a similar action was carried out by the rationing department’s flying squad in the Valpada area of Bhiwandi, where illegal LPG storage was also detected. Officials said such actions will continue as part of the administration’s strict drive against illegal gas storage and black marketing in the city.

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