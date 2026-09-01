Juhu Airport Security Breach: 27-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Trespassing Into Restricted Pawan Hans Premises |

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was arrested for allegedly trespassing into a highly restricted area of Pawan Hans at Juhu Airport on August 29. The Santacruz police arrested Chandrapal Dhurve, a resident of Dindori district, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he entered the premises.

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According to the police, Dhurve allegedly climbed over one of the closed gates, where no security guard was posted, and entered the airport premises. At around 12.15pm, Maharashtra Security Force guard Pramod Sarvarkar, 52, spotted him walking along an internal road towards the Bombay Flying Club’s operational base and training area.



Dhurve allegedly failed to respond when questioned by security personnel. Sarvarkar alerted chief security guard Sagar Halwankar after another guard, Somnath Khedkar, reported seeing an unidentified person walking along the main road towards the Bombay Flying Club.





The security personnel subsequently took Dhurve to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, where Sarvarkar and Halwankar apprehended him. He was later taken to the main gate and questioned about his presence inside the restricted premises but allegedly failed to provide a valid explanation.



The security officials informed their senior security officer and subsequently handed Dhurve over to the Santacruz police.



“After questioning him about why he had entered the airport, he did not respond. He was then handed over to the Santacruz police to ascertain his motive for trespassing,” Sarvarkar stated in his complaint.



The police booked Dhurve under Section 329(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal trespass. Police are investigating how he entered the secured area, his antecedents and the purpose of his visit to Mumbai.