JSW Foundation Partners With Michelangelo Foundation To Take Indian Artisans To The Global Stage At Homo Faber 2026 In Venice

Mumbai: JSW Foundation announced its partnership with Michelangelo Foundation for Creativity and Craftsmanship to place Indian craftsmanship within a global contemporary dialogue at the internationally acclaimed cultural movement Homo Faber 2026.

Through this collaboration, the philanthropic arm of the JSW Group will support the participation of Indian artisans at the fourth edition of the Homo Faber Biennial, to be held September at the historic Fondazione Giorgio Cini on San Giorgio Maggiore Island in Venice. The biennial brings together exceptional artisans from across the world, spotlighting craftsmanship as a living, evolving creative practice.

Curated under the theme “Homo Faber 2026: An Island of Light,” the upcoming edition will feature works by hundreds of artisans whose practices span materials, techniques and cultural contexts. JSW Foundation claimed that it will enable Indian artisans to participate in this global platform, offering them international visibility and meaningful engagement beyond traditional narratives of craft, by becoming a Homo Faber Guardian of Creativity and Craftsmanship.

The collaboration was announced at the India Art Fair on Thursday, in the presence of Tarini Jindal Handa and Sangita Jindal.

JSW Foundation’s chairperson Sangita Jindal, said, “We are proud that JSW Foundation will participate in Homo Faber in Venice in September 2026, creating an international stage where Indian master artisans engage with global audiences, not as representatives of folklore, but as peers in a shared creative language.”

Michelangelo Foundation’s executive director Alberto Cavalli said, “Our partnership with JSW Foundation is allowing us to give space, attention and relevance to a meaningful selection of gifted artisans from India whose work represents the authenticity, beauty and sophistication of contemporary Indian artisanship. Their participation will help these artisans gain reputation, visibility and hope.”

