Journalists worked as karmayogis during COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi | Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the journalists worked like 'karmayogis' in the interest of the nation during the pandemic in the last two years and they will be remembered. He remarked that the work of newspapers and media is to deliver news, and educate the public and if there are some shortcomings in society and government, then it is their responsibility to bring them to the fore. As much as the media has the right to criticize, it also has an equally important responsibility to bring positive news to the fore.

‘’The positive contribution of the media is that it helped India a lot in dealing with this biggest crisis of 100 years,’’ said Modi and lauded the media's role in promoting initiatives like digital payment and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Modi was speaking at the Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar in Mumbai today. He also released a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion.

The Prime Minister said this country is a country of a rich tradition that is carried forward through the medium of debates and discussions. “For thousands of years, we have conducted healthy debate, healthy criticism and right reasoning as a part of the social system. We have open and healthy discussions on very difficult social topics. This has been the practice of India, which we have to strengthen”, he said.

“Therefore, on this occasion of today, we are not only celebrating the high standards of journalism of India and journalism related to the concern of patriotism, but this event is also adding to thee Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," he said. The Prime Minister also remembered the glorious contribution of journalism in the freedom struggle and re-establishment of democracy after the emergency period.

