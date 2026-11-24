Jordan-Bound Indian Triathletes Fear Fatigue, Poor Show After Royal Jordanian Cancels Mumbai Flight |

Mumbai: Two Indian athletes bound for the Asian Triathlon Championship in Jordan fear their performance will be severely compromised after their Royal Jordanian flight from Mumbai to Amman was abruptly cancelled. The cancellation left around 120 other passengers stranded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Delhi-based Jalaj Arora and Bhopal-based Durvisha Pawar are part of an Indian contingent of roughly 15 participants scheduled to compete in the championship in Aqaba, which begins on the 26th of this month. Both the athletes were supposed to fly to Amman through Royal Jordanian Airlines’s flight RJ-191 on Tuesday morning and then to Aqaba, where the championship will be held.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Arora said that the flight was scheduled to depart at 5.15am but was initially delayed to 8:30am. However, the airline officials cited a technical snag and announced its cancellation. Passengers who had already cleared security and immigration were subsequently asked to proceed toward exit immigration.

While Royal Jordanian has arranged hotel accommodation for the affected flyers and assured them of seats on the 9.20am flight to Amman on Wednesdag, the sudden disruption has upended the athletes' critical pre-competition schedule.

Arora, who had travelled from Delhi to Mumbai specifically because airfare on the Mumbai-Amman sector was more economical, said that they have to reach well in advance to to prepare, train and acclimatise for the competition. He highlighted that losing a crucial travel day leaves them with virtually no recovery window ahead of the gruelling multi-discipline event.

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"Now we will not be able to train on location, and we will feel fatigue sooner during the race. Once we land, we also have to attend the mandatory familiarisation ceremony, which means we won't find any time for our bodies to relax,” he added.

The incident has also brought renewed scrutiny on the logistical support extended to athletes representing the country at international meets. Expressing frustration over having to manage complex international itineraries independently, Arora urged the Indian Triathlon Federation to step in. "The national governing body should look after these issues and undertake the travel arrangements of athletes representing India," he added.

Royal Jordanian did not reply to The Free Press Journal’s email till the time the report was sent to press.

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