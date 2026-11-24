Three Students Killed On The Spot After Motorcycle Rams Into Truck On Boisar-Navapur Road |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Three students were killed on the spot after a motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into a truck near Pam Tembhi village on the Boisar-Navapur Road in Palghar district on Tuesday evening.

Evening Beach Outing Turns Into Tragedy For Three Boisar Students

The deceased have been identified as Mohit Sharma, Ravi Gupta and Nayan Mahato. The three were residents of the Ganesh Nagar area in Boisar and were reportedly heading towards Nandgaon-Alewadi beach for an evening outing when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary information, the motorcycle, travelling at high speed, crashed into a truck moving ahead of it within the limits of Pam Tembhi village. The impact was severe, resulting in the deaths of all three occupants at the spot.

Truck Driver Allegedly Abandons Vehicle And Flees Accident Site

Following the accident, the truck driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene. Personnel from Boisar and Satpati police stations rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Police conducted a panchnama and took custody of the bodies, which were subsequently sent to the Tarapur Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

A case is in the process of being registered, and police have launched a search for the absconding truck driver. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

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