Sessions Court Sets Aside Juvenile Justice Board's Bail Order In Fatal Vidyavihar Accident That Killed Dhrumil Patel |

Mumbai: The sessions court on Friday set aside the order passed by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) releasing the minor accused, involved in fatal accident that took place in Vidyavihar in February this year.

Deceased's Wife Successfully Challenges Juvenile Justice Board's Order

The court was hearing the appeal filed by Menal Patel wife of the deceased against the bail given to the minor. The court allowing her appeal has asked the board to "secure the presence of Child in conflict with law (minor accused) and pass the appropriate order sending him to Child Reformative Center imposing the terms and conditions which are necessary to be imposed for welfare of the Child in conflict with law and in the interest of justice."

​On the night of February 5, a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old minor, rammed into a scooter, leaving Dhrumil Pateland his wife Menal critically injured. Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries nine days later, while Menal remained in critical condition for several days. The case was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station.

Juvenile Justice Board Granted Bail To Minor On March 7

​The minor boy was granted bail on March 7 by the JJB, which observed that "the seriousness of the offence is not the ground under the Juvenile Justice Act to reject the bail application."

Menal had challanged the order of the board through advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, sought to cancel the bail of the minor accused and requested that he be kept in an observation home until the investigation is complete.

In the plea ​it was claimed that the court did not consider the behavior and patterns of the accused prior to the accident, which were visible in videos uploaded to social media accounts. Furthermore, it was alleged that soon after the accident, the minor deleted all the videos, which amounts to the destruction of evidence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/