Joint Coordination Committee To Oversee Kamathipura Redevelopment; MoS Pankaj Bhoyar Calls For Faster Execution |

Mumbai: Instructing officials to ensure that the Kamathipura urban renewal drive serves as a benchmark for Maharashtra's housing sector, Minister of State for Housing Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar directed the formation of a joint coordination committee to oversee the project's execution. The proposed committee will comprise state officials, elected public representatives, and office-bearers from the Kamathipura Development Committee.

Bhoyar Reviews Residents’ Demands

Dr. Bhoyar issued the directives during a review meeting held at the Mantralaya to address the demands raised by the Kamathipura Development Committee. Reaffirming the state government's positive stance toward the residents' demands, the Minister assured that all viable grievances will be addressed in accordance with legal frameworks and government regulations.

He called for seamless coordination between local stakeholders and the administration to resolve bottlenecks, emphasizing that the state will take all necessary administrative steps to bring the historic area's redevelopment to completion.

The review meeting was attended by MPs Arvind Sawant and Milind Deora, MLA Amin Patel, Additional Chief Secretary (Housing) Aseem Kumar Gupta, and Chief Executive Officer of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) Milind Shambharkar, alongside key representatives from the Kamathipura Development Committee.

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