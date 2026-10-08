BEST Conductor Recruitment Exam Under Scanner As Candidates Allege ‘UPSC-Level’ Questions, Syllabus Mismatch | AI

Mumbai: The recent BEST bus conductor recruitment examination has come under scrutiny after several candidates alleged that the question paper was significantly tougher than expected and contained little or no content directly related to BEST or the prescribed syllabus.

Candidates Flag Tough Questions

Candidates who appeared for the examination said the paper included questions they considered unusually difficult for a conductor-level recruitment test. One candidate claimed that the paper had questions of a level comparable to those asked in competitive examinations such as the UPSC. Another candidate alleged that there was not a single question specifically related to BEST, while several questions from the prescribed syllabus were also reportedly missing.

The complaints have since reached the BEST administration and committee members, with candidates also raising concerns over the high number of failures in the examination. The issue was taken up at the BEST committee level, following which the agency conducting the examination, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was asked to examine the matter.

High Failure Rate Questioned

The controversy has also brought the recruitment process under the scanner, particularly the manner in which the question paper was prepared and its adherence to the notified syllabus. Candidates have sought clarity on whether the questions were set according to the prescribed pattern and whether adequate weightage was given to topics relevant to the job.

The BEST administration has been conducting its recruitment examinations through an external agency for several years. TCS has been responsible for conducting the examination since the system of outsourcing the recruitment test was introduced.

The latest complaints have therefore raised questions not only about the difficulty level of the paper but also about the transparency and relevance of the recruitment process. A detailed examination by TCS is expected to determine whether the question paper followed the prescribed guidelines.

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